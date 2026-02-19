Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (KNSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NasdaqGS:KNSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.60% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.60% from its latest reported closing price of $45.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International is 467MM, a decrease of 21.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.13%, an increase of 17.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.82% to 50,953K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 7,154K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 97.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 50.43% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 20.17%.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,826K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,260K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,713K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 5.77% over the last quarter.

