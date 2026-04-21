Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IONS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.89% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $97.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.89% from its latest reported closing price of $74.83 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 1,244MM, an increase of 31.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 259 owner(s) or 33.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.22%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.73% to 170,608K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,961K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,723K shares , representing an increase of 29.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 69.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,108K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,157K shares , representing a decrease of 44.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,260K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,589K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 83.71% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,802K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares , representing a decrease of 30.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,149K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 20.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.