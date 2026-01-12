Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Integra Resources (ITRG) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Integra Resources (NYSEAM:ITRG) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.83% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Integra Resources is $5.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.03 to a high of $6.85. The average price target represents an increase of 33.83% from its latest reported closing price of $3.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Resources is 136MM, a decrease of 37.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Resources. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRG is 0.21%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.20% to 58,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,796K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,866K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 71.09% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 6,578K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares , representing an increase of 28.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 6,275K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,918K shares , representing a decrease of 42.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 28.82% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,376K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 81.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 49.61% over the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 4,000K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 38.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 7.56% over the last quarter.

