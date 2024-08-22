Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of H&T Group (AIM:HAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of H&T Group (AIM:HAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.32% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for H&T Group is 525.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 520.15 GBX to a high of 540.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.32% from its latest reported closing price of 394.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for H&T Group is 215MM, a decrease of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

H&T Group Maintains 4.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&T Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAT is 0.02%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 600K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 305K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAT by 16.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 36K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

