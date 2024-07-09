Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Halfords Group (LSE:HFD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.18% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Halfords Group is 181.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 GBX to a high of 288.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.18% from its latest reported closing price of 149.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halfords Group is 1,705MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Halfords Group Maintains 6.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.69%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halfords Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFD is 0.05%, an increase of 25.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 21,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,657K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 14.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,749K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 24.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,472K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,225K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFD by 12.63% over the last quarter.

