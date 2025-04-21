Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of GRAIL (BMV:GRAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of GRAIL (BMV:GRAL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crcm holds 3,645K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 54.79% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,079K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,630K shares.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,460K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 114.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.