Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Fractyl Health (GUTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Fractyl Health (NasdaqGM:GUTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 609.57% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fractyl Health is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 609.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fractyl Health is 5MM, an increase of 5,284.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fractyl Health. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUTS is 0.08%, an increase of 36.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 28,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 4,771K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCC Manager holds 4,674K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 4,248K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,856K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 982K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 80.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUTS by 304.40% over the last quarter.

