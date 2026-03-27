Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Contango Ore (CTGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Contango Ore (NYSEAM:CTGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.01% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Contango Ore is $39.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 131.01% from its latest reported closing price of $17.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Contango Ore is 135MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34, an increase of 4.09% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Contango Ore. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTGO is 0.05%, an increase of 56.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 6,415K shares. The put/call ratio of CTGO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 864K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 70.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTGO by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 760K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTGO by 82.53% over the last quarter.

Barings holds 476K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 403K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTGO by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 320K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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