Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Card Factory (LSE:CARD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Card Factory (LSE:CARD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.68% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Card Factory is 155.11 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 GBX to a high of 210.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 56.68% from its latest reported closing price of 99.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Card Factory is 519MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

Card Factory Maintains 4.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.55%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Card Factory. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARD is 0.02%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 8,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,549K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 13.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,624K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,524K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 16.24% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 860K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 27.19% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 14.21% over the last quarter.

