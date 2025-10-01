Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Capita (CTAGF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Capita (OTCPK:CTAGF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capita. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAGF is 0.02%, an increase of 44.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 7,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 7,855K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAGF by 10.29% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 1,400.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAGF by 63.53% over the last quarter.

