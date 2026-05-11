Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BBOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.46% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics is $25.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 228.46% from its latest reported closing price of $7.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBOT is 0.87%, an increase of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 57,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 17,879K shares representing 22.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,885K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 3,290K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,907K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBOT by 84.95% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 2,823K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.