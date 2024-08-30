Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Braemar (LSE:BMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Braemar (LSE:BMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Braemar is 418.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 395.92 GBX to a high of 449.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.57% from its latest reported closing price of 297.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Braemar is 123MM, a decrease of 19.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

Braemar Maintains 4.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.37%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.60% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMS is 0.03%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 191K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMS by 1.69% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 151K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMS by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

