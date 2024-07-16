Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BMRRY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BMRRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $31.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.14 to a high of $38.26. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of $24.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 5,646MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRRY is 0.02%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 92K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 5.64% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 0.03% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 29.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 58.47% over the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

