Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.91% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail is 615.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 437.33 GBX to a high of 756.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.91% from its latest reported closing price of 456.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail is 5,743MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail Maintains 7.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 7.60%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.01% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.47%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 274,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 37,400K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 4.64% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,023K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 6.99% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 16,117K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,728K shares , representing a decrease of 84.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 52.14% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 15,870K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,393K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,828K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 2.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

