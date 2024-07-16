Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of B&M European Value Retail (OTCPK:BMRPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.95% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail is $7.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.46 to a high of $9.43. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail is 5,646MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRPF is 0.47%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 274,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 37,400K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 4.64% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,023K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,114K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 6.99% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 16,117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,728K shares , representing a decrease of 84.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 52.14% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 15,870K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,393K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,828K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRPF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.