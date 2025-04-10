Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of BlackSky Technology (BKSY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.22% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology is $18.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 133.22% from its latest reported closing price of $7.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackSky Technology is 285MM, an increase of 179.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY is 0.06%, an increase of 19.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 15,716K shares. The put/call ratio of BKSY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,652K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 115.87% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,377K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 77.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 1,244K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 682K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 650K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 42.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 283.96% over the last quarter.

BlackSky Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of observations from space, air, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Industrial IoT, and Internet-enabled narrative sources. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.

