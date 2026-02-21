Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.98% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $47.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.98% from its latest reported closing price of $27.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 61MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 11.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.48%, an increase of 57.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 126,876K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,467K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,039K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,063K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,394K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 4,540K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,409K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 6.41% over the last quarter.

