Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of ASP Isotopes (ASPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of ASP Isotopes (NasdaqCM:ASPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.06% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ASP Isotopes is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 48.06% from its latest reported closing price of $3.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASP Isotopes is 12MM, an increase of 419.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASP Isotopes. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 105.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPI is 0.01%, an increase of 98.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 123.50% to 8,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 784K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 61.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 545K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 79.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 103.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPI by 27.50% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 421K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

