Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Arq (ARQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Arq (NasdaqGM:ARQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arq is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $7.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arq is 105MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arq. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 49.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQ is 0.25%, an increase of 25.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.17% to 16,528K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQ is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,817K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares , representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 2,044K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 11.54% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,680K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,150K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 79.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 341.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 785K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQ by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Arq Background Information

emission solutions inc is a company based out of 227 stoneybrook dr, harbor beach, mi, united states.

