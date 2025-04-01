Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Arbe Robotics (ARBE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Arbe Robotics (NasdaqCM:ARBE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.09% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arbe Robotics is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 197.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arbe Robotics is 232MM, an increase of 30,168.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbe Robotics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 44.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBE is 0.06%, an increase of 41.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.86% to 24,624K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 7,713K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,100K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company.

M&G holds 3,719K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 2,844K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,687K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arbe Robotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbe has repositioned radar, the most dependable of sensing technologies, from a supportive role to the backbone of a vehicle’s sensor suite, delivering unprecedented road safety through 4D ultra high-resolution imaging.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.