Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Angling Direct (AIM:ANG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Angling Direct (AIM:ANG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.72% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Angling Direct is 52.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 GBX to a high of 53.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 38.72% from its latest reported closing price of 37.50 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Angling Direct is 97MM, an increase of 18.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angling Direct. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANG is 0.00%, an increase of 38.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 65K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.