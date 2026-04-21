Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Amgen (AMGN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Amgen (NasdaqGS:AMGN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amgen is $360.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $453.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $344.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Amgen is 28,927MM, a decrease of 21.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an decrease of 877 owner(s) or 21.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.36%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 436,436K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 23,098K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,795K shares , representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 41.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,186K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,193K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,303K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,811K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,551K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,905K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,708K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 5.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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