Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (ATHE) with Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:ATHE) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHE is 0.01%, an increase of 857.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.57% to 336K shares.

Twin Lakes Capital Management holds 139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 95.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHE by 1,540.54% over the last quarter.

HB Wealth Management holds 58K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Greenleaf Trust holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 46.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHE by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHE by 23.53% over the last quarter.

