Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Afentra (AIM:AET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Afentra (AIM:AET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Afentra is 64.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 GBX to a high of 73.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.44% from its latest reported closing price of 47.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Afentra is 102MM, a decrease of 0.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afentra. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AET is 0.00%, an increase of 26.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 103K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

