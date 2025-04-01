Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Aeva Technologies (AEVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Aeva Technologies (NasdaqGS:AEVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.33% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aeva Technologies is $5.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.92 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aeva Technologies is 487MM, an increase of 5,275.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeva Technologies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVA is 0.15%, an increase of 104.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 27,234K shares. The put/call ratio of AEVA is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 10,379K shares representing 18.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 3,697K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,035K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing a decrease of 25.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Parkwood holds 1,427K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing an increase of 80.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 1,103.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aeva Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators, Aeva is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva is backed by Adage Capital, Porsche SE, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others

