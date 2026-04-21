Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of ADMA Biologics (NasdaqGM:ADMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.15% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for ADMA Biologics is $23.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 122.15% from its latest reported closing price of $10.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ADMA Biologics is 341MM, a decrease of 33.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADMA Biologics. This is an decrease of 440 owner(s) or 54.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADMA is 0.17%, an increase of 45.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.30% to 219,299K shares. The put/call ratio of ADMA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 11,785K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,505K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 11,375K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares , representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 31.10% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 6,993K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares , representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 69.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,637K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares , representing an increase of 50.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 149.69% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 5,926K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.