Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Achieve Life Sciences (NasdaqCM:ACHV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 278.61% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Achieve Life Sciences is $15.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 278.61% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Achieve Life Sciences is 11,514MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achieve Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHV is 0.22%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.69% to 23,292K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,369K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 55,085.99% over the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 3,786K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,359K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 82.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 789.61% over the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,185K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,019K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 23.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 86.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.