Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of AbbVie (ABBV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.86% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $256.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.76 to a high of $344.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.86% from its latest reported closing price of $205.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 60,563MM, a decrease of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an decrease of 1,239 owner(s) or 23.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.55%, an increase of 21.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.43% to 1,303,263K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,393K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,535K shares , representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 44,630K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,439K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25,824K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,155K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 25,669K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,408K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 2.23% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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