Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: CF-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.007), with shares changing hands as low as $16.70 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRA was trading at a 32.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of CF.PRA shares, versus CF:

Below is a dividend history chart for CF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: CF-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CF.TO) are up about 1.1%.

