Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CF.PRC shares, versus CF:
Below is a dividend history chart for CF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CF.TO) are off about 0.3%.
Also see: MTG Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSFG
Institutional Holders of ENFA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.