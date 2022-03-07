Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2482), with shares changing hands as low as $21.70 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 6.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CF.PRC shares, versus CF:

Below is a dividend history chart for CF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Monday trading, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) is currently off about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CF.TO) are off about 4.8%.

