Canaccord Genuity Group Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $20.81 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 14.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CF.PRC shares, versus CF:

Below is a dividend history chart for CF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Friday trading, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: CF.TO) are trading flat.

