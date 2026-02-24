Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF) Price Target Increased by 14.33% to 11.84

The average one-year price target for Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCPK:CCORF) has been revised to $11.84 / share. This is an increase of 14.33% from the prior estimate of $10.36 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.22 to a high of $13.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.72% from the latest reported closing price of $6.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaccord Genuity Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCORF is 0.08%, an increase of 55.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.98% to 3,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,148K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCORF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 433K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 379K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCORF by 10.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 267K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing a decrease of 59.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCORF by 24.94% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 145K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing a decrease of 71.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCORF by 14.25% over the last quarter.

