Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pliant Therapeutics (MUN:9PT)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity downgraded their outlook for Pliant Therapeutics (MUN:9PT) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9PT is 0.18%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 70,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 5,972K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,835K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,197K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9PT by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,104K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,004K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.