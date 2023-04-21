Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Canaccord Genuity downgraded their outlook for Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) from to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 6.31% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 427K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 25.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOS by 61.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kainos Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOS is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 9,689K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

