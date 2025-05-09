Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Coty (ENXTPA:COTY)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Canaccord Genuity downgraded their outlook for Coty (ENXTPA:COTY) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.98% Upside

As of May 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coty is €6.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of €3.97 to a high of €12.39. The average price target represents an increase of 69.98% from its latest reported closing price of €4.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coty is 6,456MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.09%, an increase of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 425,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 34,807K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,097K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 23,113K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 20,763K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,717K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 89.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 20,214K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,039K shares , representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 17.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,832K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,394K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 26.08% over the last quarter.

