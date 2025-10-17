Markets

Canaccord Genuity Confirms Strategic Talks On UK Wealth Unit

October 17, 2025 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Friday said it is aware of a recent news article speculating as to a potential transaction involving its UK wealth management business.

The company confirms that it routinely evaluates strategic initiatives in consideration of the rights of its strategic and financial minority partner in the UK wealth management business aimed at enhancing value for all stakeholders, including its employees and clients.

"At times, these evaluations involve discussions with potential counterparties; however, there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any specific outcome," Canaccord said.

The company said it does not intend to make any additional comments with respect to this matter except as required under its regulatory obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.