Canaccord Genuity Bullish On MicroStrategy Citing Bitcoin Success Despite Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has been given a robust share price target of $554 by equity research firm Canaccord Genuity, predicated on the company's strategic decision to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The move saw the enterprise software company's shares surge by 242% since August 2020.

The valuation methodology applied by Canaccord includes a 30% premium to MicroStrategy's software business, alongside a 20% premium to its current Bitcoin reserves.

Also Read: Bankman-Fried's Defense Hits Back - He Is Not A Monster, Making Mistakes Is Not A Crime

The firm justifies this target by noting MicroStrategy's significant outperformance relative to leading tech stocks and even Bitcoin itself over a three-year span of market volatility.

MicroStrategy's aggressive addition of 6,067 Bitcoin to its holdings in Q3, bringing its total to 158,245 Bitcoin, demonstrates a deepened commitment to its dual strategy as both an operating company and a digital asset investor.

The company's proactive approach to leveraging the premium between its enterprise value (EV) and the value of Bitcoin on its balance sheet has been highlighted as a key driver of shareholder value.

On the software front, the company launched MicroStrategy One, a comprehensive solution integrating the company's top-tier BI software with generative AI, hosted on the Azure cloud.

This move is expected to facilitate many enterprises' initial forays into AI within the secure confines of their organizational firewalls.

Anticipation is also building around potential changes to Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) regulations regarding Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets.

The shift from treating Bitcoin as an intangible asset to a fair value approach would enable market-to-market valuations, which Canaccord Genuity sees as a catalyst for broader corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury currency.

This revaluation of digital assets is especially timely as the industry looks ahead to Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, which will explore the nexus of finance and technology in the evolving digital asset landscape.

While MicroStrategy faces risks such as Bitcoin price volatility, competitive pressures in the enterprise BI market, and the imperative to gain traction with new product launches, the company remains a compelling proposition for equity investors seeking exposure to digital assets without the operational risks associated with Bitcoin mining companies or the limitations of futures ETFs and close-ended fund vehicles.

Canaccord's report comes on the heels of MicroStrategy's Q3 results, its utilization of an ATM equity program and continued accumulation of Bitcoin asset.

Read Next: SEC Charges SafeMoon Team With Orchestrating Crypto Grand Fraud

Industry titans BlackRock, DTCC, OCC, State Street, Société Générale, Hedera, Citi, BMO, Northern Trust, Citibank, Amazon, S&P Global, Google, Invesco, and Moody’s will join our Nov. 13 Fintech Deal Day and Nov. 14 Future of Digital Assets. Secure a spot here to join them!

Image: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.