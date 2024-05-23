News & Insights

Canaccord Genuity Announces Q4 and Full-Year Results

May 23, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Canaccord Genuity (TSE:CF) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is set to unveil its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results after Canadian markets close on June 5, 2024, with a detailed discussion scheduled for a conference call and webcast the following day. Interested parties, including investors and analysts, are invited to attend the live webcast or join via toll-free numbers provided for Toronto, North America, the UK, and Australia. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the live event and can be accessed with a provided passcode until July 6, 2024.

