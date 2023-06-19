News & Insights

US Markets
CF

Canaccord cuts bonuses, explores ways to boost employee stock ownership - Bloomberg

June 19, 2023 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc CF.TO has cut bonuses as a result of a decline in dealmaking activity and is also looking into ways through which it could boost employee stock ownership, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Expenses related to compensation have fallen 25% to C$936.9 million ($709.07 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, according to the report. Total pay has declined 34% in Canaccord's capital markets division and 8.8% in the wealth-management unit, the report added.

Investment bankers working on mergers, acquisitions or equity offerings are also expected to have their bonuses cut by the biggest proportion on Wall Street this year, compensation consultants Johnson Associates said in a report in May.

Bonus conversations "were difficult," CEO Dan Daviau said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that they were difficult throughout the street.

Canaccord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in June, Canaccord Genuity's board rejected the C$1.13 billion ($855.22 million) take-private offer from a group led by the company's management.

($1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.