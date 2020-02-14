Canaccord: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 50%

The fear of the coronavirus spreading further afield hasn’t dampened investors’ appetite. The major indexes continue to trade at all-time highs, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touching new milestones earlier this week.

According to Canaccord's chief market strategist Tony Dwyer there are several reasons the outlook for the markets remains bullish. “You have full employment with easy money and high money availability, high confidence and a millennial demographic that’s going into the household formation years,” he said.

With this in mind, we pulled up three of Canaccord’s recent stock picks which the renowned investment firm thinks can soar in the coming months – by over 50% each, as it happens. Just to be safe, we run them through TipRanks Stock Screener tool to ensure that other analysts agree with Canaccord. Let’s take a closer look.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

SeaSpine’s 2020 has gotten off to a bright start; the medical device company is up by 36% year-to-date. According to Cannacord’s Kyle Rose, there is yet more to come.

SeaSpine designs, develops and sells surgical equipment for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company's ever-expanding portfolio of products has been growing impressively; 22 launches between 2016-2018, 7 more last year and a further 12 expected this year.

The global spinal implant market is the largest division within the musculoskeletal space and is worth over $10 billion. The space is ideally suited to smaller, pure play companies such as SeaSpine, as the spine market’s focus on education and physician relationships rewards innovation. The company has strategically invested in its sales arm and has a strong distribution channel, too.

Rose sees “smooth sailing and share-taking ahead for SPNE in 2020." The 5-star analyst cites new products, improving distribution and a clean balance sheet as reasons to be optimistic.

He said, “SeaSpine management has clearly put an emphasis on new product development in order to differentiate away from an older, legacy portfolio. New, innovative products are not only key to fighting off competitive pressures, but also crucial for retaining the mindshare of distributors as the company works to retain key existing distributors and transition to exclusive relationships that incentivize near and long-term growth.”

It's no surprise to learn, then, that Rose initiated coverage of SPNE with a Buy rating. The price target of $25 conveys the analyst’s belief SeaSpine can add an extra 55% to its share price over the next 12 months. (To watch Rose’s track record, click here)

The Street adjusts its posture and concurs; SeaSpine’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 5 Buys and 1 Sell. At $20.50, the average price target indicates further possible upside of 27%. (See SeaSpine stock analysis on TipRanks)

American Superconductor (AMSC)

From spinal solutions to solving energy issues, where we come across American Superconductor. The energy technology company designs and manufactures power systems and superconducting wire, providing megawatt-scale solutions across the globe. The company has a two -pronged approach, focusing both on Wind and Grid.

According to Canaccord’s Chip Moore, AMSC’s management of power flows are tied to several attractive long-term secular drivers. The 5-star analyst notes that with distributed generation assets on the rise and accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, the need for increased grid reliability is key. AMSC’s REG (Resilient Electric Grid) links together critical substations via its Amperium HTS wire (which allows systems to flexibly redirect power) which, in turn, helps tackle this issue in urban environments. The first key project (ComEd) is making headway in Chicago, with more to come should it prove a success.

Moore noted, “We find management making good strides in commercialization of several attractive markets (beyond wind), supporting reduced future volatility and what we view as a path toward sustainable cash generation. With ~$68M of cash and investments on the balance sheet, a more reasonable valuation following last year’s pullback, and a rapidly approaching breakeven (~$25M of sales per quarter), we see good future potential for aggressive growth-type investors.”

What does it mean, then? It means the 5-star analyst initiates coverage of AMSC with a Buy rating. Moore sets a price target of $13, indicating potential upside of 65%. (To watch Moore’s track record, click here)

The grid is currently operating quietly on the Street, with only one additional analyst chiming in with a view on AMSC’s prospects. The additional Buy, though, means the energy solutions provider rates as a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $13.5, investors could be pocketing a 72% gain over the coming months. (See American Superconductor stock analysis on TipRanks)

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

This clinical-stage biotech was only founded in 2017 and went public in June of last year. Akero Therapeutics might be a young company but has already been turning heads on the Street; Its share price is up by 54% since its first day on the market.

The company’s focus is on the development of medicines to reverse the course of serious metabolic diseases, specifically ones with high unmet medical needs (orphan diseases).

Akero’s lead candidate is AKR-001, a treatment for NASH disease (Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis), a fatty liver disease, for which there are currently no specific drugs available. The market for NASH medications is expected to increase considerably over the next few years, and whoever will bring a viable solution to into play stands to cash in handsomely. The drug is currently in a Phase 2 trial with top-line data expected this quarter.

Following promising data from a Phase 1 trial, Cannacord’s Edward Nash believes Akero’s AKR-01 “has demonstrated superior molecule design advantages.” Furthermore, the 4-star analyst thinks Akero has an impressive management team with “significant biotech and pharma financing, drug development, regulatory and launch experience.”

Nash said, “Our model assumes a NASH population with stage 1-3 fibrosis, a 35% diagnosis rate and 80% treatment rate, resulting in a 2.1M target market eligible for AKR-001 treatment. Assuming a modest 5% penetration rate in 2029, the out-year of our model, and pricing in-line with branded type 2 diabetes medications, we conservatively project Akero to book worldwide revenue of ~$1.1B. With ~$148M in cash and equivalents reported at the end of 3Q19 we believe the company is well capitalized to achieve meaningful clinical milestones before funding is required.”

Accordingly, Nash initiated coverage on the NASH fighter with a Buy rating and a $36 price target. The potential upside, should the target be met, comes in at 52%. (To watch Nash’s track record, click here)

What does the Street think of Akero’s prospects? The sole Buy ratings – 5, in fact – bestow a Strong Buy consensus rating on the promising biotech. With an average price target of $32.8, analysts see the potential for a 31% increase to the share price over the coming year. (See Akero stock analysis on TipRanks)

