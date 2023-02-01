Canaan XI Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings (RLYB)

Fintel reports that Canaan XI has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.06MM shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.31% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.91. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 273.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.94.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLYB is 0.5556%, an increase of 38.0013%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 29,751K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,194,777 shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 3,730,724 shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,028,414 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 2,409,712 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 2,301,603 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rallybio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.