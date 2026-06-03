Canaan vs. CleanSpark: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Canaan provides the specialized hardware infrastructure essential for global digital asset mining operations.

CleanSpark operates as a high-growth data center developer with a clear shift toward profitability.

Which of these cryptocurrency-focused companies offers the best balance of growth and stability for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Canaan ›

As the digital asset landscape matures, investors face a choice between the hardware manufacturers and the infrastructure operators. Choosing between Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) requires weighing manufacturing risks against hosting rewards.

Canaan is a pioneer in specialized chip design for mining, while CleanSpark builds and manages the massive data centers that power the network. While both companies are tied to the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), they occupy different niches in the value chain. This comparison explores which business model offers a more compelling opportunity for investors in 2026.

The case for Canaan

Canaan designs and sells hardware for bitcoin mining and supercomputing, primarily through its Avalon brand of miners and specialized home devices. The company serves aglobal marketwith operations in North America and across various international regions. It operates in the highly competitive space of semiconductor stocks by developing application-specific integrated circuits. These chips are specifically optimized for the mathematical processing required to secure digital networks.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $529.7 million, representing growth of roughly 96.7% compared to the prior year. This follows a period of expansion where revenue rose from approximately $211.5 million in fiscal 2023 to $269.3 million in fiscal 2024. Despite this top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $210.3 million in the most recent fiscal year. This resulted in a net margin of negative 39.7% for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio helps investors see how much debt a company uses relative to its equity, with a lower number indicating less leverage. The current ratio, which compares a company's assets to its short-term liabilities, stands at roughly 3.3x. Free cash flow, which represents cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $0.0.

The case for CleanSpark

CleanSpark is an infrastructure company that develops and operates data centers specifically for bitcoin mining and AI computing. The company manages a massive operational hashrate of roughly 50 exahash per second across sites in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Nevada. It relies heavily on its mining pool operator, Foundry Digital, which accounts for essentially all of its revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since the loss of this partner would be significant.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $766.3 million, an increase of approximately 102.2% over the prior fiscal year. This revenue growth was accompanied by a shift to profitability, as the company reported net income of close to $364.5 million. For comparison, the company reported a net loss of roughly $145.8 million in fiscal year 2024. This recent performance resulted in a net margin of approximately 47.6%.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 4.2x. This indicates a high level of liquidity to cover obligations coming due within one year. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.4x, which suggests the company uses a moderate amount of debt compared to its equity base. Free cash flow for the period was nearly negative $1.0 billion, reflecting significant capital investment in data center expansion and hardware.

Risk profile comparison

Canaan faces significant risks related to the rapid technological changes in hardware design and the cyclic nature of the mining industry. If competitors develop more efficient chips or if mining demand falls, the company could face severe revenue declines. It also deals with geopolitical risks that could disrupt its manufacturing and distribution across international borders.

CleanSpark is sensitive to the price of bitcoin, as low market prices can make its mining operations unprofitable. The company also relies on third-party custodians like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) to secure its digital assets, creating a risk if that provider suffers a breach. Furthermore, expanding into the AI market requires competing with massive companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) for power and data center space.

Valuation comparison

Canaan has a lower P/S ratio, which measures price to revenue, while CleanSpark offers a low Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Canaan CleanSpark Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 4.1x 40.4x P/S ratio 0.4x 6.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrency without buying crypto directly might find CleanSpark or Canaan appealing. Both companies participate in the Bitcoin mining industry, but they do very different things. One company mines Bitcoin, and the other builds the equipment that makes it possible.

CleanSpark has become one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners in North America. In this industry, a company’s profits are dependent on energy costs because it takes a lot of electricity to mine Bitcoin. But CleanSpark continues to expand its capacity. So, if Bitcoin prices remain strong, the company could benefit significantly.

Rather than mining for Bitcoin itself, Canaan makes the hardware for doing so. It has introduced several innovations, such as AI chips and systems that combine crypto mining with residential heating. While these new products could create serious growth, nothing is guaranteed in the world of crypto.

In fact, the exposure to the volatility of the crypto market may be the biggest thing these two companies have in common. Both face the same industry risks and intense competition, and neither has predictable revenue currently.

I’d have a tough time choosing one stock over the other. Canaan strikes me as more interesting, as a picks-and-shovels play. It could also likely adapt if crypto goes bust. However, I’ll go with CleanSpark. It has already performed well and has a clearer path to growth.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.