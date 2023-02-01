Canaan VIII Updates Holdings in Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Fintel reports that Canaan VIII has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.92MM shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 3, 2021 they reported owning 6.70% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.12% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liquidia Technologies is $13.41. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 103.12% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60.

The projected annual revenue for Liquidia Technologies is $16MM, an increase of 14.38%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LQDA is 0.0602%, an increase of 13.3331%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 22,074K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,692,402 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500,718 shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531,173 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,401,443 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099,708 shares, representing a decrease of 49.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 4.14% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,036,804 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988,626 shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 41.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 917,700 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446,600 shares, representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 161.65% over the last quarter.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

