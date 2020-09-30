Canaan Shares Dipped Only 2% in Q3 in Fourth Straight Quarterly Drop

Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturers, closed the July period down only 2%, a negligible decline given they ended the preceding three quarters down double digits.

While the companyÃ¢ÂÂs shares have never ended a quarter on a positive noted since their Nasdaq listing in November 2019, they recently showed signs of stabilizing.

Since June, every trading session has closed in a tight one-dollar range between $1.75 and $2.75, according to data from TradingView. In November 2019, Canaan shares started trading around $12.60.

After closing Q2 with a 38% drop in share price, the Hangzhou, China-based company posted a 160% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase, as CoinDesk previously reported.

Still, CanaanÃ¢ÂÂs lack of share price appreciation and continued operating losses reflect the fierce competition faced from MicroBT and Bitmain, said Ethan Vera, co-founder of Seattle, Wash.-based mining company Luxor Technology, in a private message with CoinDesk.

Vera called the companyÃ¢ÂÂs latest ASIC miner a Ã¢ÂÂstep in the right directionÃ¢ÂÂ but noted the technology needs continued improvement Ã¢ÂÂif they want to see any gains in market share.Ã¢ÂÂ

And share price.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.