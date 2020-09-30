Cryptocurrencies

Canaan Shares Dipped Only 2% in Q3 in Fourth Straight Quarterly Drop

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Quarterly returns for shares of Canaan Creative since Q4 2019

Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturers, closed the July period down only 2%, a negligible decline given they ended the preceding three quarters down double digits.

  • While the companyÃ¢ÂÂs shares have never ended a quarter on a positive noted since their Nasdaq listing in November 2019, they recently showed signs of stabilizing.
  • Since June, every trading session has closed in a tight one-dollar range between $1.75 and $2.75, according to data from TradingView. In November 2019, Canaan shares started trading around $12.60.
  • After closing Q2 with a 38% drop in share price, the Hangzhou, China-based company posted a 160% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase, as CoinDesk previously reported.
  • Still, CanaanÃ¢ÂÂs lack of share price appreciation and continued operating losses reflect the fierce competition faced from MicroBT and Bitmain, said Ethan Vera, co-founder of Seattle, Wash.-based mining company Luxor Technology, in a private message with CoinDesk.
  • Vera called the companyÃ¢ÂÂs latest ASIC miner a Ã¢ÂÂstep in the right directionÃ¢ÂÂ but noted the technology needs continued improvement Ã¢ÂÂif they want to see any gains in market share.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • And share price.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular