Canaan Q4 Preliminary Revenue Exceeds Expectations

March 03, 2025 — 06:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canaan Inc. (CAN), a Chinese technology company focused on crypto mining, on Monday reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue better than its previous outlook. This was mainly due to improved market demand.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects a narrowed gross loss in the range of $10 to $6 million, while revenue is now anticipated to be $89 million, better than the prior outlook of $80 million.

