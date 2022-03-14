Canaan Plunges 15% as Regulation Set to Hit Crypto Mining Sector

What happened

Today's been a relatively muted day in terms of volatility within the cryptocurrency sector. However, for crypto miners such as Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), the same cannot be said.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Canaan plunged 15.7%, as investors priced regulatory uncertainty and higher interest rates into the valuations of crypto miners such as Canaan. This morning, investors had been closely monitoring the potential impacts of legislation reportedly being proposed by the European Union. Reportedly, an earlier draft of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework contained a provision to limit the use of proof-of-work tokens in the EU. This vote had been scheduled for 8:45 a.m. ET today.

Despite recent news that this proposal was voted down by lawmakers, negative market momentum this afternoon pushed Canaan stock to make fresh lows in early afternoon trading.

So what

The vote on this proposed bill was reportedly close, and while proof-of-work tokens will not be limited right now as a result of this positive outcome for crypto investors, the regulatory environment remains tense for companies tied to the crypto mining sector.

Canaan is a provider of integrated circuit systems used in Bitcoin mining machines. Accordingly, any potential regulation for proof-of-work crypto miners could hamper this company's growth. Today, investors appear to be viewing the results of this vote as too close of a call, with expectations seemingly building that proof-of-stake validation mechanisms requiring heavy computing power could be on their way out.

The provisions sought by EU regulators would look to push large-scale cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to adopt a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake validation model. Ethereum is transitioning to such a protocol, with its series of updates expected to be finalized this summer. However, Bitcoin mining remains a key issue that lawmakers have continued to focus on, mainly due to environmental concerns and the demand these mining activities places on the energy grid, which is under pressure in Europe.

Now what

This high-profile regulatory proposal has certainly shocked companies related to crypto mining today. While Bitcoin and its proof-of-work peers will continue to operate as is for now, investors now question whether the writing is on the wall for this validation mechanism. Time will tell how the global regulatory environment for crypto evolves from here. But for now, this is a major concern for investors.

