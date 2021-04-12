Markets
CAN

Canaan Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canaan Inc. (CAN) reported that its fourth quarter net loss narrowed to RMB 72.0 million from a loss of RMB 798.2 million, prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss narrowed to RMB 73.1 million from a loss of RMB 750.5 million. Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.46 compared to a loss of RMB 5.34.

Fourth quarter total net revenues decreased to RMB 38.2 million from RMB 463.2 million, prior year. Total computing power sold was 0.2 million Thash/s, a year-over-year decrease of 93.1%.

The company anticipates its revenue will be substantially improved in 2021 and expects that first quarter total net revenues will be not less than RMB 400.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular