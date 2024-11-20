Canaan Inc. Sees Revenue Surge Amid Market Challenges

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.
Canaan Inc. reported a significant boost in its third-quarter 2024 revenue, reaching $73.6 million, marking a 120.9% increase compared to the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions and soft Bitcoin prices, the company sold 7.3 million Thash/s of computing power, driven by the success of its A14 and A15 series models. This growth underscores Canaan’s strategic execution and solidifies its position in the high-performance computing solutions market.
