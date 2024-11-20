Canaan Inc. Sees Revenue Surge Amid Market Challenges

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Canaan Inc. reported a significant boost in its third-quarter 2024 revenue, reaching $73.6 million, marking a 120.9% increase compared to the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions and soft Bitcoin prices, the company sold 7.3 million Thash/s of computing power, driven by the success of its A14 and A15 series models. This growth underscores Canaan’s strategic execution and solidifies its position in the high-performance computing solutions market.

For further insights into CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.