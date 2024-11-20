News & Insights

Canaan Inc. Expands Partnership with HIVE in Mining Deal

November 20, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Canaan Inc., a leader in high-performance computing solutions, has secured a follow-on order from HIVE Digital Technologies for 5,000 Avalon A15-194T miners, boosting HIVE’s Bitcoin mining expansion. This order underscores HIVE’s dedication to integrating green energy and adapting to the growing demand for AI computing. Canaan continues to innovate with its A1566 miners, enhancing power efficiency for a more reliable mining experience.

For further insights into CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

